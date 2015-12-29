Reynolds makes more history for No. 21 Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Keenan Reynolds ended his Navy career on Monday much like he played it - the quarterback simply did a little bit of everything.

Reynolds ran for three touchdowns, threw for one more and made a bit of history as No. 21 Navy rolled to a 44-28 victory over Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

Reynolds posted touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 9 yards and threw for an 11-yard score. That gave him 88 career total touchdowns scored, passing Kenneth Dixon of Louisiana Tech by one in the Navy quarterback’s final game. He’s also the career leader with 530 points scored, passing Dixon (522) also on that list.

The senior completed 9 of 17 passes for 126 and the one touchdown, and rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries, which set a new FBS mark for running yardage for a quarterback (4,559).

Reynolds added a 47-yard catch when Navy brought out a bit of third-quarter trickery and led the Midshipmen in passing, running and receiving yardage in each individual category, combining for 327 yards overall in his final game.

“All of Keenan Reynolds’ accomplishments are well-deserved,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “He is a once-in-a-generation player. I thought Keenan played phenomenal.”

Reynolds said he was happy to set the individual marks but more than anything loved helping guide Navy to its 11-2 record - the 11 wins setting a new school mark for victories.

“You play the game to win, so the record for wins is the win that means the most to me,” Reynolds said. “Everything has to come to an end. We were a little upset that we weren’t going to a New Year’s Six Bowl game, that was one of our goals - but what better way to end it than to play at home and set the records for most wins in a season and [tying the record] by a senior class.”

The Pitt players and coaches also were shaking their heads at how many different ways Reynolds hurt them in this game.

They knew he was good, had studied and prepared for him, but seeing it on the field was a whole different story.

“He’s a super football player,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Make no mistake that he was a finalist for the Heisman. He did a really nice job.”

Pitt (8-5) started the game quickly when Quadree Henderson returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Reynolds directed a pair of long scoring drives on Navy’s next two possessions. The senior capped them with his two short touchdown runs that gave the Midshipmen a 14-7 lead with 41 seconds left in the first period.

Reynolds then stretched the lead to 21-7 with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Carmona with 1:41 left in the first half.

Demond Brown of Navy ran for a 26-yard touchdown around right end on the first quarter’s third drive. Reynolds set that up by catching a 47-yard option pass from running back Shawn White.

Pitt scored two touchdowns 17 seconds apart late in the third quarter - one on offense, one on defense - the second being Jordan Whitehead’s 22-yard fumble return that cut Navy’s lead to 31-21.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted it to be today, and that’s something that we’ll have to live with,” Pitt offensive lineman Artie Powell said. “The good part is that Coach Narduzzi has built a family and a team. The family is just beginning.”

NOTES: QB Keenan Reynolds finished his career with a 32-13 record as Navy’s starter. ... Navy now has gone to bowl games in each of the last 13 years. Before that, the Midshipmen had made just nine bowl appearances in school history. ... KR Quadree Henderson’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that began the game was the first touchdown on a return in the Pitt freshman’s career. He ended the regular season ranked fourth in the ACC in average on kickoff returns (25.5 per). ... Pitt QB Nate Peterman finished the season with 20 touchdown passes.