Preview: Pittsburgh at North Carolina

It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for Pittsburgh and North Carolina, but both teams are trying to finish the season on a positive note starting Saturday when the Panthers visit the Tar Heels. Pittsburgh needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl-eligible at 6-6 for the third consecutive season. “We’re going to work to win all three,” Panthers offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings told reporters. “We definitely need two to be able to have that bowl game. We have our work cut out and we’re looking forward to making that happen for ourselves.”

North Carolina had won back-to-back league games to even its record at 4-4 before a humiliating 47-20 loss to Miami on Nov. 1. The open date gave the Tar Heels a chance to regroup and coach Larry Fedora emphasized that the chance to become bowl-eligible is dwindling. “You only get so many opportunities to play this game,” Fedora told reporters. “You work all year … to get 12 opportunities. We’re running out of time. … You prepare as hard as you can, and you go play with great pride — and you play to win a football game.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina -2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-5, 2-3 ACC): The Panthers allowed 107 points in back-to-back losses to Georgia Tech and Duke but the offense scored 76 points thanks to the production of running back James Conner. The nation’s third leading rusher with 1,342 yards, Conner has scored 17 touchdowns on the ground, which also ranks third in the country. Quarterback Chad Voytik has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,470 yards this season against only six interceptions.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (4-5, 2-3): Quarterback Marquise Williams is the star of the Tar Heels’ offense, having thrown for 2,226 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 63.9 percent of his passes. With Romar Morris suspended for the game after picking up a driving-while-impaired charge, Charles Brunson and wide receiver Damien Washington have been working more at running back. The Tar Heels have allowed 41.9 points per game, third-worst in the FBS.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh is making its first trip to North Carolina since 1998.

2. The Panthers’ defense ranks 20th in the country in yards allowed, surrendering 334.8 per game.

3. Williams ranks second in the ACC in total offense (303 yards per game) and passing yards (247.3).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 35, Pittsburgh 31