North Carolina 40, Pittsburgh 35
#Intel
November 15, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina 40, Pittsburgh 35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina 40, Pittsburgh 35: T.J Logan scored the winning touchdown with 50 seconds remaining in the game as the Tar Heels capped a wild come-from-behind victory over the visiting Panthers.

In a game that saw the lead change hands three times in the fourth quarter, Logan’s 1-yard run proved to be the difference. Quarterback Marquise Williams, however, was the game’s star in recording 398 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for the Tar Heels (5-5, 3-3 ACC).

James Conner rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, including a 22-yard score with 3:33 left in the game that gave the Panthers a 35-34 lead. Tyler Boyd finished with five receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (4-6, 2-4).

The Panthers led 28-26 until Williams raced 45 yards untouched with 14:03 left in the game to give the Tar Heels a 34-28 advantage after converting a two-point conversion. After a 2-yard touchdown by Conner in the third quarter, North Carolina’s Charles Brunson scored on a 17-yard run to pull the Tar Heels within two points at, 28-26.

Conner gave Pitt a 14-0 lead with two touchdowns in the first quarter, the first from 56-yards out down the left sideline and the second on a 16-yard run. But Williams scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime to trim the lead to 21-13 after the failed two-point attempt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams completed 23-of-40 for 276 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 122 yards and three scores. ... Pitt outgained North Carolina 308-186 in total offense in the first half. … The Tar Heels remained close in the first half by going 6-for-10 on third down.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
