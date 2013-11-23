Preview: Pittsburgh at Syracuse

A pair of former Big East rivals will face off in an ACC contest with bowl eligibility on the line when Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Panthers are enduring their first season in the ACC and suffered through four losses in their last six games, including three straight setbacks on the road. The Orange are in their first go-around in the ACC as well and were outscored by a total of 147 points in their three conference losses.

Syracuse edged Pittsburgh 14-13 last season in their final battle as Big East foes, returning a fumble 52 yards in the first quarter for what turned out to be the decisive score. The schools have met every season since 1955, and last season’s triumph snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series for the Orange. Syracuse ran into the ACC’s version of a buzz saw last week in a 59-3 loss to Florida State, but gets its final two games at home needing one win to advance to a bowl game.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, WTAE (Pittsburgh). LINE: Pittsburgh -1

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-5, 2-4 ACC): The Panthers somehow found themselves in the Coastal Division of the ACC and are stuck in sixth place out of seven teams after a home loss to North Carolina last week. Pittsburgh broke down on special teams in that loss - allowing a pair of punt returns for touchdowns - and coach Paul Chryst accepted the blame. “Each coach is in charge of a phase,” Chryst said. “Ultimately I’m responsible for them all. So If they want to blame someone, they can blame me.” The Panthers feature one of the more dynamic receiving tandems in the country in Devin Street and Tyler Boyd, who have combined for 1,668 yards and 13 touchdowns.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-5, 3-3): The Orange can’t seem to muster any consistency on the defensive side of the ball, holding Wake Forest, Maryland and North Carolina State to a combined 13 points in their three conference wins while surrendering a total of 164 in the three losses. Syracuse suffered a big loss on defense in the 59-3 setback at Florida State when cornerback Julian Whigham was carted off the field and taken to the hospital with an abdominal injury. Top receiver Jarrod West also had to be carted off after a brutal hit and tailback Prince-Tyson Gulley suffered an ankle injury in the loss and is questionable for Saturday.

1. Boyd needs 12 catches to break Larry Fitzgerald’s freshman record of 69.

2. Syracuse is one of three teams in FBS to not allow a 100-yard rusher, along with Ohio State and Wisconsin.

3. The Orange have recorded at least one sack in 13 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 24, Syracuse 17