Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia

Virginia will be one of only two teams in the nation to play five home games over the first six weeks of the season when it hosts ACC rival Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Cavaliers own a 3-1 mark at Scott Stadium thanks in part to a greedy defensive unit that has recorded 18 takeaways this year. Mike London’s squad has yielded an average of 86.6 rushing yards and will be tasked with silencing the nation’s second-leading rusher in James Conner.

Conner’s 791 rushing yards are the most by a Pittsburgh running back through the first five games of the season and rank second only to Heisman Trophy hopeful Ameer Abdullah, who has gained 833 for Nebraska. The Panthers are looking to snap a two-game skid after opening the campaign with three straight wins. Pittsburgh never has lost three consecutive contests under the watch of coach Paul Chryst, who guided it to a 14-3 win over Virginia in 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT, ESPN3. LINE: Virginia -6.5

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-2, 1-0 ACC): The Panthers have struggled with second-half production in their last two outings, scoring just six points on nine possessions. Akron held the key to slowing down Conner last week and prevented the sophomore from reaching the end zone for a 10th time this year. Chryst told reporters after last Saturday’s loss that he considered changing quarterbacks, but no decision has been made on whether Chad Voytik will start against Virginia.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-2, 1-0): The Cavaliers have generated 65 points off turnovers and rank second in the ACC with 19 sacks, which is why play under center will be so important for the Panthers. On the opposite side of the ball, Virginia hopes to have quarterback Greyson Lambert back from an ankle injury that sidelined him against Kent State last week. Matt Johns led the Cavaliers to a 45-13 win over the Golden Flashes in his first career start, throwing for two scores and running for another.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia has seven players on defense with at least one interception, which is tied for first in the nation.

2. The Cavaliers are playing their first night game since hosting North Carolina during the 2012 season.

3. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 4-2 but is 1-1 in games played in Virginia.

PREDICTION: Virginia 28, Pittsburgh 24