Virginia 24, Pittsburgh 19: Kevin Parks ran for a career-best 169 yards and a touchdown to help the host Cavaliers stay perfect in ACC play against the upset-minded Panthers.

Matt Johns was 9-of-16 for 93 yards and a touchdown with one interception in his second consecutive start for Virginia (4-2, 2-0 ACC), which elected not to play Greyson Lambert (ankle) even though he was in uniform. Khalek Shepherd hauled in a scoring pass and Max Valles returned an interception 35 yards for a score.

James Conner rushed for 83 yards and Chad Voytik completed 16-of-30 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Pittsburgh (3-3, 1-1), which has lost its last three games. J.P. Holtz and Manasseh Garner each had a TD reception while Chris Blewitt kicked a pair of field goals.

Virginia and Pittsburgh traded field goals in the first quarter before the Cavaliers dominated the second. Parks dashed for a 48-yard score, Shepherd hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Johns and Valles concluded the scoring before intermission to extend Virginia’s advantage to 24-3.

The Panthers got a spark in the third quarter with a pair of turnovers that led to points - a blocked punt that set up Voytik’s 17-yard TD pass to Garner and an interception by Pat Amara that led to a 24-yard field goal by Blewitt that got Pittsburgh within 24-13. Voytik’s scoring pass to Holtz with 1:27 remaining cut the deficit to five, but the two-point conversion failed and the Panthers were unable to recover the onside kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parks rushed for 115 yards in the first half against a Virginia defense that entered the game allowing an average of 106.8 on the season. ... The Cavaliers recorded their 19th takeaway and increased their points off turnovers to 72 on the year. ... Conner, the nation’s second-leading rusher, was held under 100 yards for the second straight game.