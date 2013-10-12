Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh has won two of its first three games as a member of the ACC, but the Panthers’ hopes of contending for the Coastal Division title will be put to the test Saturday when they travel to No. 25 Virginia Tech in a matchup of former Big East foes. The division-leading Hokies have won their first two conference contests and five in a row overall since losing their season opener to top-ranked Alabama. Pittsburgh lost to Florida State in its conference debut, but has rebounded with ACC victories over Duke and Virginia while building a three-game winning streak.

The Panthers were off last week, providing an opportunity to devise a plan to crack a Virginia Tech defense ranked fifth nationally at 263.7 yards allowed per contest. Pittsburgh is last in the conference in defense (31.5 points), but most of that damage came in a 41-13 loss to Florida State and a 58-55 victory over Duke. The Hokies returned to the national rankings this week and will look to avenge last year’s 35-17 defeat.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Virginia Tech -9.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-1, 2-1 ACC Coastal): The Panthers feature the conference’s top receiving duo in senior Devin Street (111.3 yards per game) and freshman Tyler Boyd (106.3). Freshmen are making big impacts on the Pittsburgh offense: Boyd ranks second in the ACC in all-purpose yardage (175.3) while another freshman, running back James Conner, is third in rushing yards (88.3). The Panthers overcame three turnovers and seven sacks against Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to 65 yards rushing.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (5-1, 2-0 ACC Coastal): The Hokies mustered just 64 yards of offense in the second half of Saturday’s 27-17 victory over North Carolina, but the Virginia Tech defense forced three turnovers. Senior quarterback Logan Thomas passed for a season-high 293 yards and three touchdowns, and has thrown seven touchdowns in his past four games. Senior receiver D.J. Coles has made the most of his 11 receptions this season; five have resulted in touchdowns, tying him for the conference lead in touchdown catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Street is six receptions shy of Latef Grim’s school record of 178, set from 1998-2000.

2. Virginia Tech leads the nation in interceptions (13) and has picked off opposing quarterbacks at least two times in each of its past five games.

3. Pittsburgh has won the past four meetings with the Hokies, but the two teams did not play from 2004-11.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 31, Pittsburgh 21