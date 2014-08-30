Preview: Portland State at Oregon State

Oregon State is coming off back-to-back bowl appearances but don’t expect the Beavers to look past FCS opponent Portland State on Saturday in the season opener for both schools. Oregon State was ranked No. 25 nationally a year ago but absorbed a stunning 49-46 home loss to Eastern Washington. The Beavers also kicked off the 2011 campaign with a shocking defeat against Sacramento State, which plays in the Big Sky Conference along with Portland State and Eastern Washington.

It was a tale of two seasons for Oregon State, which rebounded from the loss to Eastern Washington to rip off six consecutive victories - only to lose its next five before beating Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl. Quarterback Sean Mannion led the Pac 12 in passing last season and figures to pad his statistics against a Portland State defense that lost its final two games last season by scores of 43-42 and 42-41. The Vikings are 0-12 against Pac-12 schools, including 0-3 versus Oregon State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT PORTLAND STATE (2013: 6-6): Although the Vikings lost star running back DJ Adams (1,600 yards, 19 touchdowns) to the NFL, most of the key players return on offense from a team that ranked No. 3 in the FCS in total offense with a school-record 540.5 yards per game. Quarterback Kieran McDonagh, who threw for 15 touchdowns and ran for four more, will look to former walk-on Kasey Closs, who blossomed last season by hauling in 63 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns. The outlook is a bit murkier on the defensive side, with only four starters back from a unit that surrendered an average of 430 yards per contest.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2013: 7-6): Mannion lost 128 catches and 1,730 yards with the departure of standout wideout Brandin Cooks to the NFL, but he has plenty of weapons returning as he attempts to build upon a magnificent season in which he set a conference record with 4,662 passing yards and established a school mark with 37 touchdown passes. Richard Mullaney had 52 catches last season while running back Storm Woods rushed for 477 yards and added 47 receptions for 440 yards to help the Beavers amass 372.6 yards per game through the air. The Beavers could start as many as nine seniors on defense, including the linebacking trio of Michael Doctor, D.J. Alexander and Jabral Johnson, who have combined to make 426 tackles in their careers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State has won all three meetings versus the Vikings by an average of 30.3 points.

2. Portland State, which is 2-30 against FBS opponents, allowed only 10 sacks last season.

3. Mannion needs 1,839 passing yards to pass Southern California’s Matt Barkley (12,274) as the Pac-12 career leader.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 51, Portland State 21