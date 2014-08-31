(Updated: CHANGES Woods rush yardage, first sentence, second graph CHANGES McDonagh’s passing stats, second notebook item.)

Oregon State 29, Portland State 14: Sean Mannion threw for 328 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as the host Beavers avoided losing their season opener to an FCS school for the second straight season.

Mannion finished 26-of-45 without an interception and Storm Woods rushed for 125 yards and caught a 23-yard scoring pass for Oregon State (1-0), which forced five second-half turnovers. Garrett Owens booted five field goals and Ty Zimmerman intercepted two passes as the Beavers improved to 4-0 against their in-state rival.

Backup quarterback Paris Penn rushed for 112 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Vikings, who committed four turnovers in the third quarter alone to thwart their chances of beating a Pac-12 opponent for the first time.

Penn broke loose for a 58-yard scoring run in the opening seconds of the second quarter to put Portland State ahead 7-6. After Mannion ran in from 6 yards, Penn darted 11 yards to the end zone to give his team a 14-13 halftime edge, stirring memories of Oregon State’s season-opening loss to Eastern Washington a year ago.

But the Vikings unraveled in the third quarter and Mannion connected with Woods on a 23-yard screen pass for a touchdown to go along with two field goals by Owens for a 26-14 edge entering the final 15 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion came up 22 passing yards shy of his 10th 350-yard game, which would be a school record. ... Starting QB Kieran McDonagh was 8-for-17 for 65 yards and an interception for Portland State, which has lost all 13 games against Pac-12 schools. ... Owens connected on an apparent 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, but Portland State was granted a timeout and he missed the subsequent attempt.