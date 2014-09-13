Preview: Portland State at Washington State

Washington State’s Connor Halliday leads the nation in passing yards (921) and total offense (441.5 yards per game), but gaudy statistics are to be expected from the quarterback in the prolific Air Raid offense of Mike Leach. The more relevant numbers are 0-2, the Cougars’ record after frustrating losses to Rutgers and Nevada, in which they outgained foes by a combined 147 yards but have been hurt by turnovers (four), missed field goals (three) and an inability to convert on fourth down (four times). Finishing drives and winning the turnover margin will be the priorities Saturday when Washington State hosts FCS member Portland State.

The Cougars’ home opener has grown in importance as pressure is mounting on Leach after taking incremental steps in his first two seasons, from 4-8 in 2012 to 6-7 and Washington State’s first bowl game appearance in a decade last year. Considering the return of Halliday along with his stable of veteran receivers and six starters on defense, a quicker start was expected. With No. 2 Oregon looming on the schedule next week, followed by Utah (2-0), California (2-0) and No. 16 Stanford (1-1), it will be critical for the Cougars to quickly remedy their flaws.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT PORTLAND STATE (1-1): The Big Sky Conference team found itself tied in the fourth quarter against Division II Western Oregon last week before pulling away for a 45-38 victory as backup quarterback Paris Penn ran 48 yards for a touchdown and followed with a 36-yard scoring pass to Kasey Closs. Penn, a sophomore who has carried 14 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns, is a fleet, change-of-pace backup for quarterback Kieran McDonagh, a stocky, strong-armed junior who has been the starter since week one of his freshman season. Portland State runs the Pistol offense, employing a single running back, usually top-rusher Shaquille Richard (24 carries, 175 yards).

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (0-2): No one expects Washington State to thrive in the running game, but rushing 32 times for 44 yards has hurt the Cougars, especially on fourth down where their 0-for-4 conversion rate is tied for the worst in the FBS. The Cougars’ defense has been weak against the run, giving up 215 yards on the ground to Rutgers and 214 to Nevada, yielding a combined six rushing touchdowns. Top priorities for linebackers Mitchell Peterson (20 tackles) and Darryl Monroe (17 tackles) will be to stop the run and force turnovers after the Cougars have only one takeaway this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State won the only previous meeting 48-9 in 2008 despite Portland State knocking two quarterbacks out of the game and forcing four turnovers.

2. Halliday’s 34 touchdown passes last year tied Ryan Leaf (1997) for the school single-season record.

3. Portland State is 0-13 against Pac-12 teams, but threw a scare into California in a 37-30 loss in 2013 and led Oregon State at halftime in its opener this year before failing to score in the second half of a 29-14 defeat.

PREDICTION: Washington State 47, Portland State 20