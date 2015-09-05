Preview: Portland State at Washington State

Washington State underachieved last season, winning three games despite leading the nation in passing at 477.7 yards per game, but the Cougars get a fresh start in Saturday’s home opener against Portland State. Quarterback Luke Falk, who started the final three games last season as a redshirt freshman, was recently named the starter for the 2015 campaign, and the Vikings have also named a starter under center - junior college transfer Alex Kuresa.

Another losing season could put Mike Leach on the hot seat in Pullman as the Cougars have gone 12-25 since he became coach in 2012, but there is potential to do better. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch inherits seven returning starters, including linebackers Jeremiah Allison (78 tackles, including 8.5 for loss) and Kache Palacio (six tackles, nine tackles for loss). I think he’s got a very clear message,” Leach told reporters of Grinch’s system in place. “Everybody knows their role. ... In the past we were more scattered than ideal.” Portland State hired five new assistants in the offseason, and offensive coordinator Bruce Barnum was promoted to head coach after the Vikings terminated the contract of Nigel Burton, who went 21-36 from 2010-14.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT PORTLAND STATE (2014: 3-9): In each of the five seasons Barnum spent as offensive coordinator, the Vikings have rushed for more than 2,000 yards, including a school-record 3,330 in 2013. Leading rusher Shaq Richard is gone, but Portland State has the means to replace him in Steven Long and Nate Tago. Long, who redshirted in 2013 while undergoing brain surgery to remove a lesion, rushed for 605 yards and two TDs as a freshman last season. Tago, a dual threat on offense and special teams, collected 770 all-purpose yards, including 354 yards rushing with three TDs.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2014: 3-9): Falk takes over under center for record-setting passer Connor Halliday, who finished his career with the fourth-most passing yards all-time in Pac-12 history (11,308). Leach told reporters his air raid offense could feature Falk under center as much as one-quarter of the time this season, which pleases running backs coach Jim Mastro: “With our offensive line, our quarterback, and the running backs we have, it’s a perfect time to get under center. We can establish a traditional run game now and give defenses something else to look at.” Jamal Morrow and Gerard Wicks, who carried the rushing load for the Cougars in 2014, should benefit from the new-look offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Portland State is 0-14 all-time against Pac-12 opponents, including 0-2 versus Washington State.

2. The Cougars beat the Vikings 59-21 last season while racking up 706 yards on offense, and Falk threw his first career touchdown pass in mop-up duty during the fourth quarter.

3. Saturday’s game against Portland State will be the first time Washington State has opened the season at home under Leach.

PREDICTION: Washington State 42, Portland State 7