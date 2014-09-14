Washington State 59, Portland State 21: Connor Halliday threw for 544 yards and six touchdowns - three to Isiah Myers - to propel the Cougars to a romp over the FCS-member Vikings.

In completing 41-of-62 passes, Halliday’s favorite targets were Myers (11 receptions, 227 yards) and tight end River Cracraft (seven receptions, 88 yards, one touchdown). Dom Williams made four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a pass from backup quarterback Luke Falk, as Washington State (1-2) rolled up 706 total yards.

Kieran McDonagh was 31-of-51 for 269 yards and a touchdown while Shaquille Richard produced 68 yards and a score for Portland State (1-2). Alex Toureen hauled in seven passes for 100 yards and a TD while safety Patrick Onwuasor chipped in with a 42-yard interception return for a score.

The Vikings were driving and had a chance to tie early in the second quarter, but a fumble opened the door for Washington State, which saw Halliday throw three straight touchdown passes to make it 28-0 at halftime. Richard and Toureen both scored early in the second half as Portland State halved its deficit before Halliday finished strong.

The senior first found Myers for a pair of short TDs to put the hosts up 42-14 in the opening stages of the fourth. Onwuasor gave the Vikings a little life with his interception return, but Halliday engineered one drive that resulted in a field goal and another that led to his last TD pass - a 55-yarder to Myers - to open up a 52-21 advantage with 8:09 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Portland State is 0-14 all-time against Pac-12 teams. … Washington State was the only team in the Pac-12 which opened Saturday without a victory. … In the next four weeks, Washington State will play No. 4 Oregon, Utah, California and No. 16 Stanford.