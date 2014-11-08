Preview: Presbyterian at Mississippi

No. 13 Mississippi had its dreams of a national championship derailed last week as it lost a heartbreaker against Auburn in the game’s final minutes. Ole Miss takes a break from its grueling SEC slate when it hosts FCS foe Presbyterian on Saturday. How the Rebels rebound from their devastating loss is anyone’s guess, but it could turn out to be a long day for the Blue Hose.

Ranked ninth at the time, Ole Miss dropped a 35-31 decision to Auburn when receiver Laquon Treadwell was dragged down from behind just as he was about to cross the goal line. Treadwell fractured his leg on the play and also fumbled the ball. The play was reviewed, negating the touchdown and ending any realistic chances of a national title for the Rebels.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network, ESPN3. Line: N/A.

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (5-4): The Blue Hose are 0-8 all-time against FBS schools, averaging 11.5 points in the losses. Presbyterian lost to Northern Illinois 55-3 and North Carolina State 42-0 this season. The Blue Hose are coming off a 28-7 defeat at home to Liberty, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (7-2): Coach Hugh Freeze called last week’s contest a “sickening way to lose.” The Rebels’ plight for the remainder of the season - including a game against top-ranked rival Mississippi State - became even more difficult with the season-ending injury to Treadwell, who had five touchdowns among his 48 receptions and was their most explosive offensive player. Two weeks ago, Ole Miss was 7-0 and ranked third in the nation, but it since has lost consecutive SEC nail-biters - the first coming at LSU.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first-ever meeting between the schools.

2. Ole Miss ranks first in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 13.2 points.

3. Presbyterian is averaging 182.5 yards rushing.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 70, Presbyterian 6