Mississippi 48, Presbyterian 0: Bo Wallace threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter and the host Rebels rebounded from back-to-back crushing SEC losses with a rout of the FCS Blue Hose.

The Rebels, whose national title hopes were dashed after suffering narrow setbacks to LSU and Auburn, got a pair of 60-plus scoring runs from Mark Dodson and a 73-yarder by Justin Wilkins (10-carries, 171 yards) and amassed 402 yards on the ground. Ole Miss, ranked first in the nation in scoring defense, forced two turnovers and blocked a punt in posting its first shutout since a 39-0 win over Tulane in 2012.

Presbyterian, which suffered its third loss of the season to an FBS school, has dropped back-to-back games. The Blue Hose (5-5), who were also shutout by North Carolina State this season, were led by Blake Roberts with 49 yards rushing on eight carries.

Wallace went 11-for-15 passing for 140 yards and rushed for 15 more including a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Maxwell Award semifinalist didn’t play in the second half and is now 106 yards shy of Eli Manning’s school record for total offense.

Ole Miss played without top receiver Laquon Treadwell, who broke a leg late in last week’s loss to Auburn but Vince Sanders picked up the slack snaring both of Wallace’s scoring passes and finished with four receptions for 110 yards. The Rebels totaled 640 yards of offense while limiting the Blue Hose to 156.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rebels have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 against FCS schools. ...DeVante Kincade was 6-for-7 for Ole Miss including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Jones in the third quarter. ... Presbyterian quarterback Hays McMath was 9-for-17 for 59 yards and an interception.