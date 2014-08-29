Bouagnon scores 4 TDs as NIU routs Presbyterian

DEKALB, Ill. -- Presbyterian College knew it was a decided underdog against Northern Illinois in Thursday’s college football season opener.

However, the Blue Hose might not have foreseen this kind of result.

Northern Illinois sophomore tailback Joel Bouagnon ran for four touchdowns while the Huskies’ defense held Presbyterian to 127 net yards in a 55-3 non-conference victory.

The yardage total was the fewest allowed by Northern Illinois in nearly three seasons.

“They’re as good a football team we’ve played since I’ve been here,” said Presbyterian coach Harold Nichols, who is in his sixth year at the Football Championship Subdivision school. “We were physically outmatched. I wish we’d have played better.”

For Northern Illinois, it was the largest season-opening victory since beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 55-7 on Sept. 14, 1963. The Huskies set a school record by running 109 offensive plays Thursday.

Northern Illinois also extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 27 games and allowed the program’s fewest points since a 63-0 victory over Massachusetts on Nov. 3, 2012.

Huskies coach Rod Carey said he empathizes with Presbyterian, which also faces North Carolina State and Ole Miss later this season.

“I give Presbyterian a lot of credit,” Carey said. “I’ve been in that situation like that in my coaching career where you’re making a transition and it’s hard. But they’re a well-coached team and they came out playing really hard.”

The Huskies piled up 635 total yards and 36 first downs. Tailback Akeem Daniels rushed 15 times for a game-high 118 yards.

“I wanted to see us play fast on both sides of the ball, and we did,” Carey said. “I thought we came out and executed for the most part.”

Northern Illinois built a 34-0 halftime lead, then extended the margin with three third-quarter touchdowns, including Bouagnon’s fourth of the night, a 1-yard run with 11:31 left in the period.

Presbyterian, which dropped a season opener for the seventh time in eight seasons, avoided a shutout thanks to Brandon Morrow’s 31-yard field goal with six seconds left in the third quarter.

It was Northern Illinois’ first game without 2013 Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Jordan Lynch.

Three quarterbacks -- redshirt junior Matt McIntosh, redshirt sophomore Drew Hare and Western Michigan transfer Anthony Maddie -- shared equal billing on the pregame depth chart, and each played several series.

“We came out, no matter what quarterback was in there, and we executed pretty well,” Carey said. “I was (also) pleased with (the running game). ... I see these guys rushed for 424 (yards), and anytime you do that, that’s a good thing.”

Northern Illinois won for the 25th time in its past 27 games, and it owns a 47-10 record since 2010. Presbyterian fell in its opener for the second consecutive year and seventh time in eight seasons.

Northern Illinois scored on its first three possessions. McIntosh threw a 39-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Da‘Ron Brown, kicker Tyler Wedel added a 32-yard field goal and Bouagnon scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:12 left as Northern Illinois led 17-0 after one quarter.

Bouagnon found the end zone again early in the second quarter on a 23-yard untouched run up the middle as the Huskies made it 24-0.

Bouagnon’s third touchdown run capped a 13-play drive and opened a 31-0 lead late in the first half as rain began to fall onto the Huskie Stadium turf.

Wedel added a 26-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the half to make it 34-0.

Blue Hose slotback Jeremiah McKie’s 61 yards on four first-half returns helped him top 2,000 all-purpose yards for his career but there were few positive landmarks achieved by Presbyterian.

“We gotta play better, we can’t turn the ball over like that,” Nichols said. “We’ve got other teams on our schedule that are just as physical and just as tough. I think this week, we’re gonna analyze this game and take it for what it’s worth. One game doesn’t make a season.”

NOTES: Presbyterian has the fewest students of any NCAA Division I program (1,300). ... The Blue Hose were shut out only once in their last 83 games, a 58-0 loss at Vanderbilt in 2012. ... Presbyterian opens its home season Sept. 6 against Bluefield in its first home night game in 24 years. ... Northern Illinois travels to Northwestern on Sept. 6 for its first meeting with the Wildcats since 2005. ... The Huskies have games scheduled every day of the week except Sunday and Monday this season.