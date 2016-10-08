Preview: Purdue at Illinois

In a bounce back game for both teams, it speaks volumes that Illinois enters Saturday’s Big Ten matchup as a two-score favorite over visiting Purdue. The Illini have lost three straight by an average of 21 points, but Purdue may have bigger issues despite its 2-2 record.

Illinois, optimistic and rebuilding under first-year coach Lovie Smith, squandered a fourth quarter lead during a 31-16 loss to No. 12 Nebraska last week, prompting Smith to tell reporters: “We’re coming in with a chip on our shoulder. We had a tough game also. We’re trying to get our first Big Ten win too. Both teams are looking at it the same way. We’re two teams who need a win in the worst way, with history." Purdue was steamrolled by Maryland last week, suffering a 50-7 loss that was the 23rd in 25 conference games for fourth-year coach Darrell Hazell. Hazell, who may be coaching for his job, told reporters: “We’re 2-2 and we have to make sure we’re ready to go … and make the improvements. If we don’t, it can get worse, right? It could get worse, but we’re not going to let it get worse.”

TV: 3:30 ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Illinois -10.5

ABOUT PURDUE (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten): The Boilermakers’ defense allowed 400 rushing yards to Maryland, one week after surrendering only 68 in a 24-14 victory over Nevada, and to make matters worse, junior linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ankle) did not practice early in the week. Sophomore quarterback David Blough was sacked six times against Maryland and was 18-for-41 and ineffective once the run-game was abandoned. The availability of sophomore running back Markell Jones (shoulder) was uncertain and his team-leading 339 rushing yards will be missed by a team that netted only 10 yards last week, while second-leading rusher Brian Lankford-Johnson has rushed only 63 yards for the season.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-3, 0-1): The Illini offense produced five plays of more than 25 yards and 13 for double-digits against Nebraska, but it failed on 7-of-9 third-down conversions. Kendrick Foster (221 yards, 8.8 yards per carry) scored the lone touchdown last week, and the rushing attack that saw Ke’Shawn Vaughn rush once for one yard was boosted by a nine-carry, 72-yard effort in Reggie Corbin’s first start. Defensively, red-shirt freshman safety Patrick Nelson had 16 tackles in his first start, and senior defensive end Carroll Phillips leads the nation with an average of 2.5 tackles for loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois, which has played the toughest schedule based on the record of its FBS foes (14-1), learned this week that a $132 million renovation project for Memorial Stadium has been finalized.

2. The teams have battled for the Cannon Trophy since 1943 and Illinois is 44-41-6 since the series began in 1890.

3. Purdue has won eight of the last 11 games, but the road team has taken the last four.

PREDICTION: Illinois 32, Purdue 14