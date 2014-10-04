Purdue 38, Illinois 27

Illinois 38, Purdue 27: Austin Appleby threw for a touchdown, ran for another and completed a pass to himself in his first career start as the visiting Boilermakers knocked off the Fighting Illini.

Appleby, who had thrown for just 89 yards prior to getting the call versus Illinois (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten), replaced a largely ineffective Danny Etling and stemmed the tide on what was a forgetful start to the season for Purdue (3-3, 1-1). The 6-foot-5 sophomore completed 15-of-20 passes for 202 yards, and also ripped off a 62-yard run in the third quarter as the Boilermakers won the Battle of the Cannon rivalry for the 33rd time.

Wes Lunt returned from a right knee injury to start at quarterback for Illinois, but the conference passing leader did not receive much support besides wide receiver Mike Dudek. Lunt, who missed last week’s 45-14 loss to Nebraska, was 27-of-39 for 332 yards and two touchdowns, and Dudek had eight receptions for 200 yards, but the Illini running game struggled, as five carriers mustered just 65 yards.

On Purdue’s final drive of the first half, Appleby snared his own deflected pass off an Illinois defender, and marched down to the 1-yard line. That set up Paul Griggs’ 20-yard field goal and gave the Boilermakers a 17-14 lead at the break.

As critics begin to grumble about the future of the program and the fate of coach Tim Beckman, Illinois’ defense did not help the cause. After allowing 89 combined points in its last two losses, the Illini had trouble wrapping up Purdue’s Akeem Hunt, who carried the ball 30 times for 177 yards and a touchdown, helping the Boilermakers rack up 349 rushing yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: lllinois K David Reisner missed an extra point and had a 30-yard field goal attempt blocked in the second half. ... Ten different Boilermakers caught passes, including Hunt (four) and Danny Anthrop (three). ... Purdue will face three ranked teams – No. 10 Michigan State, No.17 Nebraska and No. 16 Wisconsin – over the next four weeks.