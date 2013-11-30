Preview: Purdue at Indiana

Pride and theOld Oaken Bucket will be the only two things at stake when Purdue visitsIndiana to close out their seasons on Saturday. Any bowl aspirations that eitherBig Ten foe once held have long since disappeared in what has been adisappointing season for both squads. The best that the Hoosiers can hope foris a third-place tie with Penn State in the Leaders Division while the last-placeBoilermakers have a final shot to avoid going winless in the Big Ten for thefirst time since 1993.Indiana haslost five of its last six to fall out of Big Ten contention and is coming off a42-14 thumping at No. 3 Ohio State. While the Hoosiers’ defense has been to blamethis season, Indiana’s offense ranks second to only the Buckeyes in the Big Ten at 491.8 yards per game and is tied with Wisconsin for thirdin scoring, averaging 36.8 points. Purdue has been ineffective on both sides ofthe ball, ranking last in the conference in total offense at 529 yards per gameand ninth in total defense, allowing an average of 438.8 yards.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten LINE: Indiana -21

ABOUT PURDUE (1-10, 0-7 Big Ten): The Boilermakers rank 122nd in the nationin Division 1 scoring, averaging only 13 points a game, and were shut out inback-to-back games by Michigan State and Ohio State. Freshman Danny Etling, whotook over as starting quarterback in Week 5, was 20-for-29 for 163 yards and atouchdown in last week’s 20-16 loss to Illinois. Akeem Hunt has been Purdue‘smost versatile threat with the ball, leading the team in rushing (449 yards), receptions(37) and even returning a kickoff 88 yards against Indiana State for atouchdown — his second career kickoff return for a TD.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-7, 2-5): Sophomore Nate Sudfeld leads the Big Ten intouchdown tosses with 21 and has passed for 2,505 yards, averaging 227.7 pergame. Backup Tre Roberson has thrown for 855 yards and nine touchdowns whilerushing for 269 yards and five more TDs. The Hoosiers have already set asingle-season school record for both total yards (5,410) and touchdowns (54)while sophomore Tevin Coleman is the Big Ten’s second-leading all-purpose back with998 yards rushing, 198 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana isthe first team in Big Ten history, and the only team in the FBS, with five career1,000-yard pass-catchers playing together.

3. Purdue leadsthe series 73-37-6, including last year’s 56-35 romp over Indiana, and leadsthe battle for the Old Oaken Bucket 58-27-3.

2. The Hoosiersare seven points shy of the school’s single-season scoring mark of 412, set in2007.

PREDICTION: Indiana 48, Purdue 20