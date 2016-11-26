Preview: Purdue at Indiana

Indiana looks to become bowl eligible for the second straight season when it hosts Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday. The Hoosiers had a top-five team on the ropes for the second consecutive week, but they blew a second-half lead in the 20-10 loss to Michigan; they hope to bounce back by beating the Boilermakers for the fourth straight time in the series.

"We've gotten better each week down the stretch but we let a couple of games slip away," Indiana coach Kevin Wilson told reporters. "Somebody this weekend is going to earn that bucket, either this team or our rival and that's all we've talked about." Purdue has endured a tumultuous season in which Darrell Hazell was relieved of his head coaching duties following a 49-35 home loss to the Nittany Lions on Oct. 15. The Boilermakers have dropped six straight games, including five in a row under interim head coach Gerad Parker, and hope to earn bragging rights over their instate rival by beating the Hoosiers for the first time since 2012. Athletic director Mike Bobinsky reportedly hopes to name a new head coach by the end of the weekend with Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck and former LSU head man Les Miles high on the Boilermakers' wish list.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Indiana -20.5

ABOUT PURDUE (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten): David Blough threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the 49-20 setback to No. 6 Wisconsin to extend his streak with at least one TD pass to 11 games. DeAngelo Yancey caught six passes for a career-high 155 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Replogle was a disruptive force on the defensive line in his final home game, racking up eight tackles, including 2.5 per loss, after battling a head injury since Oct. 8. "It's hard watching your guys play and not be out there with them," Replogle told reporters. "I can't say how much it meant to me to be out there with the 'P' on my chest playing with my boys again."

ABOUT INDIANA (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten): Richard Lagow had a tough day against one of the nation's best defenses as he was limited to 191 passing yards and no touchdowns in snowy conditions against Michigan. Devine Redding was held to 50 rushing yards on 22 carries in the loss to the Wolverines and needs 49 more yards to become the first Indiana running back since Vaughn Dunbar in 1990-91 to register back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who has allowed just two sacks in 44 career games, has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 28, 2017.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hoosiers have scored more than 50 points in two of the last three meetings with the Boilermakers.

2. Blough has thrown at least one interception in seven straight games - including six picks in his last two outings.

3. Indiana LB Tegray Scales leads the Big Ten with 106 total tackles.

PREDICTION: Indiana 45, Purdue 24