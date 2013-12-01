(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Indiana 56, Purdue 36: Sophomore Tre Roberson passed for acareer-high six touchdowns and piled up 427 yards in total offense as the hostHoosiers reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket from the Boilermakers in a Big Tenshootout.

Roberson finished25-of-37 for 273 yards passing and had 154 yards rushing on 21 carries as Indiana(5-7, 3-5 Big Ten) scored its most points ever against Purdue in the 116-yearhistory of the rivalry. Stephen Houston rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, D‘Angelo Roberts rushed for 113 yards and Shane Wynn caught a career-high three TD passes for the Hoosiers, who rolled up692 yards in total offense.

Freshman DannyEtling passed for a career-high 485 yards and four touchdowns, going 33-of-49 for Purdue (1-11, 0-8), which finished winless in the Big Ten forthe first time since 1993. Danny Anthrop hauled in five passes for 151 yards andan 80-yard touchdown while DeAngelo Yancey had a career-best 11 catches for 125yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers’ worst defensive showing ever atIndiana.

The Hoosiers seta single-season school scoring record of 461 points as they reached the endzone on five of their six drives in the first half, when they outrushed theBoilermakers 213-12. Roberson threw touchdowns to Wynn (2, 4 yards) and CodyLatimer (27) while Houston had a 53-yard touchdown run on the fourth play ofthe game and another score from 14 yards out to help Indiana to a 35-9 halftimelead.

In the secondhalf, Roberson found Wynn (17 yards) and Ted Bolser (2), and Kofi Hughes (6) forhis sixth touchdown to tie Bob Hoernschemeyer’s 1943 single-game school record. Three Etling TD passes and Brandon Cotton’s 1-yard score in the final two quartersclosed out the Boilermakers’ highest-scoring game this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Latimer became the fifth Hoosier ever toreach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, finishing with seven catches for 110yards. ... Houston moved into ninth place on Indiana’s all-time rushing list with 2,304 career yards. ... Purdue leads the battle forthe Old Oaken Bucket 58-28-3.