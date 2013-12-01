FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana 56, Purdue 36
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 1, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

Indiana 56, Purdue 36

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Indiana 56, Purdue 36: Sophomore Tre Roberson passed for acareer-high six touchdowns and piled up 427 yards in total offense as the hostHoosiers reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket from the Boilermakers in a Big Tenshootout.

Roberson finished25-of-37 for 273 yards passing and had 154 yards rushing on 21 carries as Indiana(5-7, 3-5 Big Ten) scored its most points ever against Purdue in the 116-yearhistory of the rivalry. Stephen Houston rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, D‘Angelo Roberts rushed for 113 yards and Shane Wynn caught a career-high three TD passes for the Hoosiers, who rolled up692 yards in total offense.

Freshman DannyEtling passed for a career-high 485 yards and four touchdowns, going 33-of-49 for Purdue (1-11, 0-8), which finished winless in the Big Ten forthe first time since 1993. Danny Anthrop hauled in five passes for 151 yards andan 80-yard touchdown while DeAngelo Yancey had a career-best 11 catches for 125yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers’ worst defensive showing ever atIndiana.

The Hoosiers seta single-season school scoring record of 461 points as they reached the endzone on five of their six drives in the first half, when they outrushed theBoilermakers 213-12. Roberson threw touchdowns to Wynn (2, 4 yards) and CodyLatimer (27) while Houston had a 53-yard touchdown run on the fourth play ofthe game and another score from 14 yards out to help Indiana to a 35-9 halftimelead.

In the secondhalf, Roberson found Wynn (17 yards) and Ted Bolser (2), and Kofi Hughes (6) forhis sixth touchdown to tie Bob Hoernschemeyer’s 1943 single-game school record. Three Etling TD passes and Brandon Cotton’s 1-yard score in the final two quartersclosed out the Boilermakers’ highest-scoring game this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Latimer became the fifth Hoosier ever toreach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, finishing with seven catches for 110yards. ... Houston moved into ninth place on Indiana’s all-time rushing list with 2,304 career yards. ... Purdue leads the battle forthe Old Oaken Bucket 58-28-3.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.