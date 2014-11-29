(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in second and third graphs)

Indiana 23, Purdue 16: Zander Diamont scored from a yard out with 27 seconds to go and the host Hoosiers rallied from 10 points down to win the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight season.

Tevin Coleman went over 2,000 yards rushing for the season, gaining 130 yards on 29 carries as Indiana (4-8, 1-7 Big Ten) snapped a six-game losing streak. Diamont finished 15-for-24 for 119 yards passing and DeAngelo Roberts had a pair of big runs on the game-winning drive and finished with 34 yards on five carries.

Akeem Hunt provided the bulk of the offense with 171 yards on 19 carries for Purdue (3-9, 1-7), which had not lost consecutive games to its in-state rival since 1993-1994. Austin Appleby was 19-for-35 passing for 123 yards, including a Hail Mary on the game’s final play that fell incomplete.

A pair 26-yard field goals by Paul Griggs was the only scoring in the first half as Purdue took a 6-0 lead into the break. Things opened up a bit in the second half as Hunt had an 82-yard run for a score answered by Shane Wynn, who took a reverse untouched 41 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 13.

Griffin Oakes’ 34-yard field goal with 6:31 to play again tied the score at 16, setting up the frantic finish. The Hoosiers covered 65 yards in less than three minutes on their winning drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue’s Danny Ezechukwu was ejected for making contact with an official after fighting for a fumble in the third quarter. ... Indiana totaled just 104 yards offensively and had four first downs in the first half. ...The Boilermakers turned the ball over three times in the first half and both teams missed field goals.