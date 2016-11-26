EditorsNote: fixes typo

Indiana holds off Purdue to capture Old Oaken Bucket

Junior running back Devine Redding rushed for 99 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:59 remaining as Indiana recorded a 26-24 victory over Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten play at Bloomington, Ind.

Redding raised his season total to 1,050 rushing yards to become the first Hoosiers' back since Vaughn Dunbar (1990-91) to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Junior quarterback Richard Lagow threw a touchdown pass but was intercepted three times as Indiana (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) captured the Old Oaken Bucket for the fourth consecutive time.

Sophomore quarterback David Blough passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Boilermakers (3-9, 1-8). Senior receiver DeAngelo Yancey caught six passes for 78 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown but couldn't prevent Purdue from suffering its seventh straight defeat.

The Hoosiers moved 61 yards on 11 plays on their go-ahead drive with Redding dashing for a key 16-yard run to get the ball to the Purdue 1-yard line. Three plays later, he darted across the goal line to give Indiana the 26-22 lead.

The Boilermakers faced fourth-and-14 at the Hoosiers' 27 later in the game but Blough's throw into the end zone was picked off by sophomore strong safety Jonathan Crawford with 1:06 remaining for his second interception of the game. Indiana took a safety with one second left for the final margin.

Purdue moved ahead 22-17 when Blough threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Yancey with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers trimmed their deficit to two points when junior Griffin Oakes drilled a 46-yard field goal with 14:17 left in the contest.

Purdue struck just 48 seconds into the contest when sophomore Markell Jones scored from the 1-yard line. The touchdown was set up by redshirt freshman linebacker Marcus Bailey, who intercepted Lagow on the third offensive play of the game and returned the ball 39 yards to the 1.

Lagow redeemed himself on the next drive by tossing a 27-yard scoring pass to senior wideout Mitchell Paige to tie the score. The Hoosiers went ahead 14-7 with 2:18 left in the stanza as run-oriented junior quarterback Zander Diamont scored on a 1-yard keeper.

The teams traded field goals -- a 23-yarder by Purdue true freshman J.D. Dellinger and a 29-yard boot by Oakes -- before Blough tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Cameron Posey to pull the Boilermakers within 17-16. The extra point was blocked by Hooisers junior defensive lineman Nate Hoff.