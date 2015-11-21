Preview: Purdue at Iowa

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz insists his team isn’t feeling the pressure of an undefeated season or the best start in school history. After a close call against Minnesota last weekend, the Hawkeyes, holding down the fifth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, look to guarantee themselves a spot in the conference title game by virtue of clinching a share of the Big Ten West on Saturday when they play their final home game of the season against Purdue.

Since catching the country’s attention with a 40-10 victory at Northwestern on Oct. 17, Iowa has been less than dominant against the cellar-dwellers of the conference, winning by an average of 9.7 points against Maryland, Indiana and Minnesota – teams that have combined for a 1-17 mark in league play. “The only pressure any of us feel is to not let each other down,” Ferentz said after his team escaped with a 40-35 home victory over the offensively-challenged Golden Gophers last weekend. The Boilermakers only have one Big Ten win to their credit as well, but narrowly missed out on an opportunity to get another last weekend in a 21-14 setback as Northwestern used a late score to break open a tie game. Third-year coach Darrell Hazell fell to 6-28 at Purdue as a result – with only three victories over FBS competition – but athletic director Morgan Burke confirmed earlier this week that he will return in 2016.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa -22

ABOUT PURDUE (2-8, 1-5 Big Ten): The Boilermakers have put a scare into two of the three ranked teams they have faced this season, losing by three at Michigan State (24-21) and seven to Northwestern. Markell Jones, who has amassed 285 yards from scrimmage (including 215 on the ground) and scored three times in those two close defeats, has scored eight rushing touchdowns – tying for third among FBS freshmen. Junior college transfer Domonique Young entered last weekend with seven catches for 60 scoreless yards, but burned the Wildcats for five receptions, 107 yards and his first receiving touchdown as a Boilermaker.

ABOUT IOWA (10-0, 6-0): The Hawkeyes have proven they have quality depth time and again, but have especially done so at running back as LeShun Daniels Jr. ran for 195 yards against the Gophers - making him the third Iowa back to run for at least that many yards in a game this season. The defense gave up season highs in points and yards (434) last week, but still ranks tied for 16th in the country in points allowed (18.4) and 15th in yards allowed (314.2). Much of the credit for those high marks can be attributed to the Hawkeyes surrendering only 12 plays of 30-plus yards – second only to Michigan (nine) in the conference.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has posted 11 perfect seasons since Kinnick Stadium was opened in 1929, but only the 2003 team, which was 10-3, won seven home games – a mark this year’s team will try to emulate.

2. Purdue is tied for third in the conference with 19 takeaways and has forced eight of those over the last three contests. 3. The Hawkeyes have scored 30 points or more in four straight Big Ten games for the first time in school history.

PREDICTION: Iowa 31, Purdue 14