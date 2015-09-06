Preview: Purdue at Marshall

Purdue improved from one win to three last season and is hoping for a bigger step forward in 2015. The Boilermakers will get an early preview of how they stack up Sunday when they visit Conference USA power Marshall.

The Thundering Herd narrowly missed a spot in a New Year’s Day Bowl last season when a 67-66 overtime loss to Western Kentucky served as the team’s lone setback in an otherwise stellar campaign. While Purdue had trouble scoring down the stretch in 2014, Marshall put up an average of 45.6 points but will be replacing record-setting quarterback Rakeem Cato with Michael Birdsong. The Boilermakers will turn their offense over to junior Austin Appleby, who started seven games last season but marks Purdue’s fifth different starting quarterback in as many season openers. “Nothing changes now,” Appleby told reporters after officially being named the starter last week. “It’s just kind of business is usual. I’m glad it’s official, and now I can focus on getting this team ready to be 1-0.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Marshall -7.5

ABOUT PURDUE (2014: 3-9): One reason coach Darrell Hazell expects Appleby to have more success in 2015 is consistency along the offensive line, where all five starters return. “I can’t tell you how big that is for us,” Hazell told reporters of the offensive line. “It’s been a blessing. We talk about not being able to evaluate quarterbacks or running backs because we were always breaking down up front. That hasn’t been the case.” The line should also benefit freshman running back Markell Jones, a top recruit who is expected to see plenty of time in the backfield.

ABOUT MARSHALL (13-1): Birdsong is surrounded by talent at the offensive skill positions, including running back Devon Johnson and senior wide receiver Davonte Allen. Johnson pounded his way to 1,767 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in 2014 and added a pair of receiving scores as a key component of the offense. “I know our guys are ready to go play somebody else, so it’s time to start our preparation and we’ve got to do a great job starting (Sunday),” Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday told reporters after closing training camp.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Thundering Herd signed LB Davon Durant, who will be eligible in 2016 after being dismissed from Arizona State following an arrest related to domestic violence.

2. The Boilermakers are the first Big Ten team to ever visit Marshall.

3. Purdue is looking for its first non-conference road win since beating Toledo in 2007.

PREDICTION: Marshall 40, Purdue 31