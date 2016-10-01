Preview: Purdue at Maryland

Unbeaten Maryland, which won just three games a year ago, can surpass that total on Saturday when it hosts Purdue in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. The Terrapins, who have had two weeks to prepare for the contest, have scored 123 points through their first three games, the second-most in program history to start a season.

Terps quarterback Perry Hills needed the bye week to shake off a shoulder injury suffered late in a 30-24 double overtime victory at UCF, and it looks like he's a full go for the Big Ten opener. Hills' blue-collar style plays well in the Maryland locker room with teammates and coaches, and the former prep wrestler inspires the team with his hard-charging style. After being part of one of the FBS' worst passing offenses last year, Hills, who spent the summer working out with former NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte, is seventh in the Big Ten in passing efficiency so far this season, completing 61.7 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. "He's as tough as they come," first-year Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin said of Hills.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -10.5

ABOUT PURDUE (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten): The Boilermakers rallied in the second half for a 24-14 victory over Nevada last Saturday and will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time ever under fourth-year head coach Darrell Hazell, who is 0-8 in that role at Purdue. Quarterback David Blough threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win while Markell Jones rushed 124 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries but also lost a pair of fumbles. The defense is led by tackle Jake Replogle, a Lombardi Award candidate and NFL Draft prospect, who finished with four tackles against Nevada and now has 27.5 tackles for loss in his Purdue career.

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-0, 0-0): Lorenzo Harrison has been the Terps' big-play back, rushing for 208 yards, three touchdowns and 6.5 yards per carry and is also the first Maryland RB since Josh Allen in 2002 to rush for a touchdown in each of his first three collegiate games. Wideout D.J. Moore is Hills' top target and had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win at Florida International. Cornerback Will Likely, one of the nation's top return men, leads the defense and had a career high 14 tackles, including nine solo stops and two tackles for loss, in the win over UCF.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland is one of only two FBS schools along with Western Michigan to not have committed a turnover this season.

2. The Terrapins defeated the Boilermakers, 24-7, in the 2006 Champs Sports Bowl in the only previous meeting between the schools.

3. Purdue LT Martesse Patterson is out indefinitely after getting arrested and charged Wednesday for felony battery for allegedly punching a former teammate.

PREDICTION: Maryland 35, Purdue 17