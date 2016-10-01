Johnson, Maryland run roughshod over Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland churned out 400 yards rushing and cruised to a 50-7 victory over Purdue on Saturday in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams at Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium.

Sophomore Ty Johnson rushed for a career-best 204 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries,

While the Terrapins' ground attack couldn't be stopped, Purdue could muster only 10 yards rushing in falling to 2-2.

Quarterback Perry Hills threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Maryland rolled to a 29-0 lead at halftime. Freshman Lorenzo Harrison added a 62-yard scoring scamper and the Terrapins went to 4-0 for the first time since 2013.

Maryland also committed its first turnover of the season, the last FBS program to do so, when Hills tossed a first-quarter interception to Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey. The Terrapin defense, which registered six sacks, held the Boilermakers to a 35-yard field goal attempt and J.D. Dellinger missed right on the wet turf.

Hills immediately took Maryland 80 yards in six plays, capped by his 11-yard touchdown pass to Teldrick Morgan at 6:59 of the first quarter. Maryland got two points when holder Caleb Morgan hit Kenneth Goins on the conversion attempt to go up 8-0.

The Terrapins have outscored opponents 105-14 in the first half this season, and have tallied a school record 173 points through the first four games.

Purdue sophomore quarterback David Blough, who came in leading the Big Ten in total offense at 334.3 yards per game, was held to 18-of-41 passing for just 132 yards. He finished with just 106 yards total offense, but did have a 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Cole Herdman early in the fourth quarter.

The Terrapins travel to rival Penn State next week, while Purdue is at Illinois.