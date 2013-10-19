Preview: Purdue at Michigan State

The Michigan State offense has shown improvement since the Big Ten season began and looks to keep that going when struggling Purdue visits on Saturday. The Spartans produced almost 900 yards combined in winning their first two conference games, including a 42-28 triumph over Indiana last week. Sophomore quarterback Connor Cook threw for 512 yards and four touchdowns the previous two weeks and will face a Purdue defense which has averaged 42.8 points against the last four games.

Cook makes his sixth start after winning a three-way battle for the starting job and running back Jeremy Langford comes in after a career-best 109 yards rushing against Indiana. The Spartans’ defense continues to shine, leading the nation in average yards against (228.3), rushing defense (58) and holding opponents to three-and-outs (48.8 percent). Purdue coach Darrell Hazell started six freshmen on offense in the 44-7 loss to Nebraska last week, including quarterback Danny Etling.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State -26.5

ABOUT PURDUE (1-5, 0-2 Big Ten): The Boilermakers have 34 underclassmen on their 70-man travel roster and 17 with freshman eligibility were in the lineup against Nebraska. Etling was 14-of-35 for 184 yards versus the Cornhuskers in his first start after throwing for 241 yards in relief against Northern Illinois. Freshman DeAngelo Yancey has emerged as a major threat the last two contests, becoming the first Purdue player with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Keith Smith did it four straight times in 2009.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten): The Spartans have leaned on their defense, which has scored four touchdowns and is led by fifth-year senior linebacker Denicos Allen (35 tackles). Cook has completed 57.7 percent of his passes and boasts nine touchdown passes – three each to Macgarrett Kings and Bennie Fowler – to go along with two interceptions. Langford has recorded eight touchdowns – seven on the ground – while freshman backup Delton Williams put up 92 yards last week in an expanded role.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State leads the all-time series 32-28-3, including a 35-31 victory in the last meeting in 2010 for its fourth straight.

2. Purdue ranks 119th out of 123 FBS teams in rushing offense, averaging only 77.8 yards.

3. Spartans P Mike Sadler leads the Big Ten and is ranked 25th in the nation with a 43.8 average.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 35, Purdue 10