Preview: Purdue at Minnesota

Minnesota will try to start 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 1990 when the Golden Gophers host Purdue in a Big Ten game Saturday afternoon. Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner is playing with enormous confidence lately and running back David Cobb has exceeded expectations, compiling a pair of 200-yard rushing games this season, as well as a 183-yard effort against Michigan, giving him 819 rushing yards through the first seven games. Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby is set to start his third straight game after taking over for the ineffective Danny Etling, but has done only slightly better than his predecessor.

Purdue running back Akeem Hunt also is having a solid season, averaging 6.2 yards a carry and coming off the first three-TD performance of his four-year career. Danny Anthrop is coming off a nine-catch, 133-yard performance against Michigan State and tight end Justin Sinz also has been a reliable option for Purdue quarterbacks, snatching 22 passes for 176 yards. Minnesota doesn’t have a receiver with more than 12 catches, though tight end Maxx Williams looks like he might be emerging as the prime target after snaring a combined six passes for 115 yards the last two games.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -12.5.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-4, 1-2 Big Ten): Paul Griggs has found his groove as the placekicker for the Boilermakers, converting 9-of-11 field-goal attempts this season after making just half of his 12 tries last year. He nailed a 51-yarder in the season opener against Western Michigan and has made at least one field goal in six of seven games this season. Defensively, Purdue is still trying to fill the void left behind by fifth-year linebacker Sean Robinson, who tore his ACL two weeks ago against Illinois.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-1, 2-0): Special teams have been a boom for the Golden Gophers this season, highlighted by Jalen Myrick’s game-winning 100-yard kickoff return in last weekend’s 24-17 victory against Northwestern. Minnesota is tops in the Big Ten in return yardage and third nationally at 28.6 with Marcus Jones, who was replaced by Myrick after breaking his hand, leading the conference in returns at 24.4 yards. The Golden Gophers are the only team in the country with a blocked field goal, blocked punt for a touchdown and kickoff return for a score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Purdue’s fourth-leading receiver, B.J. Knauf, likely won’t be available after suffering a bruised shoulder against Michigan State.

2. Minnesota K Ryan Santoso leads the Big Ten with 19 touchbacks.

3. Minnesota is trying to start 6-1 for the first time since 2008.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 34, Purdue 21