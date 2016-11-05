Preview: Purdue at Minnesota

Minnesota will try to remain in the thick of the race in the Big Ten when it hosts Purdue on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, a place the Boilermakers never have left victorious. The Golden Gophers enter the weekend one game behind No. 10 Nebraska in the West Division and tied with No. 8 Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern, with games still remaining against all but the Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers haven't won at Minnesota since 2007, two years before TCF Bank Stadium opened, and blew an 11-point halftime lead en route to a 39-38 loss in their last game there in 2014. Mitch Leidner threw two touchdown passes for the Golden Gophers in that win, and he's still behind center this season, although he hasn't had a scoring toss since Oct. 1 while sitting out one game in that stretch with a concussion. Both coaches said this week they expect a very physical matchup, and Minnesota showed its physicality last week as safety Duke McGhee was flagged for targeting and ejected after a hit on Malik Turner forced the Illinois receiver to leave the field on a stretcher. The Boilermakers were outscored 45-7 in the second half of their 62-24 loss to No. 23 Penn State last week, so it will be worth watching how hard they play at the outset against Minnesota.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -17

ABOUT PURDUE (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten): David Blough completed a career-high 34 passes on 50 attempts last week against Penn State and has at least one touchdown toss in every game this season. He needs eight completions to pass Rick Trefzger (383) for eighth place on the school's all-time list and four scoring passes to move ahead of Len Dawson (29) for ninth. Blough has been spreading the ball around well this season, as six different receivers have caught between 23 and 30 passes this season.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-2, 3-2): The Golden Gophers have shown their physicality in another way this season, and that's by recovering 11 fumbles - tying them for second in FBS. That has helped them create a short field for which to work for Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks, who rank third and ninth, respectively, in average rushing yards per game in the Big Ten. If the Golden Gophers have a soft spot on offense, it's their inability to generate big passing plays, as their longest of the season has gone for just 35 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Purdue is the only Big Ten team averaging at least 300 passing yards per game.

2. Minnesota is the most penalized team in the conference, with 62 infractions for 522 yards.

3. Since 2014, the Golden Gophers have covered once in seven instances when they're favored by at least 10 points but have won each game.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 34, Purdue 17