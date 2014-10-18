Minnesota 39, Purdue 38: Ryan Santoso kicked a season-long 52-yard field goal with 4:59 remaining as the Golden Gophers came from behind to beat the visiting Boilermakers in a Big Ten game.

David Cobb rushed for 194 yards on 35 carries and scored one of three rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (6-1, 3-0), which outscored Purdue 19-7 in the second half. Mitch Leidner completed 9-of-18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby completed 16-of-26 for 153 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Raheem Mostert rushed for 115 yards on five carries and Akeem Hunt added 98 rushing yards as the Boilermakers (3-5, 1-3) totaled 298 yards on the ground to 285 for Minnesota.

Purdue took a 38-29 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Appleby, but those would be the final points for the Boilermakers. Leidner’s 37-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Maye cut the deficit to two with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter before Santoso booted his game-winner.

Purdue was intercepted on its opening drive of game but scored on its next five possessions to take a 31-20 halftime lead, matching the most points surrendered by the Golden Gophers this season. Leidner scored on a 6-yard run on the opening drive of the second half but failed on the two-point conversion while faking a PAT, and Minnesota then forced Purdue to punt for the first time in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota is 3-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1990. … Purdue scored its most points in the first half of a Big Ten game since 2008. … The Boilermakers have scored at least 30 points in three straight games of the same season for the first time since 2009.