Preview: Purdue at Nebraska

Nebraska's worst loss - both in terms of margin and prestige - during a rather forgettable season last year came against Purdue, which notched its only Big Ten home win in three-plus years under former coach Darrell Hazell on that fateful Halloween day. Off to their best start since 2001 this time around, the ninth-ranked Cornhuskers seek a bit of revenge for their embarrassing setback Saturday when they host the Boilermakers.

Six of Nebraska's seven losses in 2015 were in games decided by eight points or fewer, making Purdue's 55-45 victory over the Cornhuskers in West Lafayette the one outlier and giving the Boilermakers their only conference win during a 2-10 campaign. Nebraska has won nine of 10 since that defeat - including all six of its contests this season - and continued its surprising climb up the rankings with a hard-fought 27-22 road triumph over Indiana to match last season's win total. Purdue relieved Hazell of his duties Sunday after a 49-35 defeat against Iowa one day earlier, putting an end to the tenure of the least successful run by any Boilermakers coach in 95 years (9-33 overall, including 3-24 in conference play). Gerad Parker - the team's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator - will replace Hazell on an interim basis in hopes he can lead the program past the three-win mark for the first time since 2012.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Nebraska -24.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten): David Blough, who helped orchestrate last year's upset with 274 yards passing and four touchdowns, became the first Boilermaker to throw for five touchdowns since 2008, and he also passed for a career-high 458 yards last weekend. Fellow sophomore Cole Herdman easily topped his career bests with seven catches for 104 yards, becoming the first Purdue tight end to record a 100-yard receiving game since Dustin Keller in 2007. The Boilermakers were without linebacker Ja'Whan Bentley (ankle) and defensive tackle Jake Replogle (migraine) versus Iowa - both are questionable against Nebraska - but their absence allowed others to shine as linebacker Marcus Bailey had 11 tackles for the second straight game and defensive end Evan Panfil doubled his previous season total with two sacks.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-0, 3-0): Second-year coach Mike Riley praised running back Terrell Newby for "really (being) a man there at the end"; the senior has logged a pair of 100-yard games in each of the last two weeks, churning out 170 of his 242 yards rushing over that stretch in the fourth quarter alone. Sophomore wideout Stanley Morgan Jr., who leads the team with 16 catches, finished with a career-high 93 yards receiving against the Hoosiers, including a 72-yard reception in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner. The emergence of both players has helped soften the blow created by the absences of tight end Cethan Carter, who has been ruled out for Purdue with an elbow injury, and last year's leading receiver Jordan Westerkamp, who could miss his second straight game with a back injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska's seven-game winning streak (including its Foster Farms Bowl victory over UCLA last season) is the school's longest since winning 13 in a row between 2000-01.

2. Purdue hasn't defeated a top-10 team on the road since upsetting Notre Dame in 1974.

3. Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. became the 20th quarterback in Big Ten history to surpass 8,000 career passing yards last weekend.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 48, Purdue 20