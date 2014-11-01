Nebraska gets past Purdue after losing Abdullah

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Never has a bye week come at a better time for Nebraska.

Having a week off before a pivotal Nov. 15 game at Wisconsin will give senior running back Ameer Abdullah an opportunity to heal and the Cornhuskers’ offense time to regroup.

Playing most of the game without Abdullah, No. 15 Nebraska sputtered on offense but still managed a 35-14 victory over Purdue on Saturday before 91,107 fans at Memorial Stadium.

Abdullah, who entered the game leading the nation with 1,249 rushing yards and 1,690 all-purpose yards, left in the first quarter after gaining 1 yard on six carries, sidelined with what Nebraska coach Bo Pelini said was a mild left knee sprain and bruise.

“We’re very optimistic there,” Pelini said. “We were going to be cautious with him. We were going to do everything we needed to to make sure we were doing the right thing by Ameer. He already had an MRI, and we feel good about where he is.”

Without Abdullah, Nebraska (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) produced a season-low 297 yards and committed three turnovers, including two interceptions by sophomore quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Related Coverage Preview: Purdue at Nebraska

Pelini characterized the offense’s play as “sloppy,” but wouldn’t blame it on Abdullah’s injury.

“I don’t think it affected our other guys,” Pelini said. “If anything, it should make them want to rise up and play that much harder and rally around each other when a great player goes out. But you know, let’s not read too much into this. As we the end of the day, we were sloppy at times. We did some good things.”

Nebraska running backs Imani Cross and Terrell Newby split carries in Abdullah’s absence and combined for 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Austin Appleby was 18 of 46 for 216 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for another, to pace Purdue (3-6, 1-4).

The Boilermakers outgained Nebraska 340 yards to 297 but had four drives into Nebraska territory yield no points.

“I thought our team did a good job in terms of coming here and being ready to play, and I thought our defense played extremely well,” Purdue coach Darrell Hazell said. “We put them in way too many short field opportunities. We couldn’t convert some of those third downs that we needed to convert against a good football team. I thought those guys stood up and played a pretty hard football game.”

Purdue also lost a key offensive player. Danny Anthrop, the Boilermakers’ top receiver, suffered a knee injury in the second half and didn’t return. He had four catches for 80 yards, increasing his season totals to 38 catches and 616 yards.

“I‘m not sure what his status is,” Hazell said. “We will get the report on him pretty shortly. Obviously, he has been a big impact player for us, so it would be a big loss if we lost him.”

Nebraska led 21-7 at halftime but didn’t fully capitalize on advantageous field position, with the game’s first 31 snaps taken in Purdue territory.

After Nebraska forced a Purdue three-and-out to start the game, freshman Kieron Williams blocked a punt and teammate Taariq Allen recovered at the Purdue 17-yard line. Two plays later, Armstrong hit freshman wide receiver De‘Mornay Pierson-El in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.

Pierson-El returned a punt 42 yards to the Purdue 16-yard line, but the Boilermakers kept Nebraska out of the end zone, with Armstrong fumbling a shotgun snap on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line. Abdullah recovered on the play and injured his knee.

Nebraska began its next possession at the Purdue 31, but freshman kicker Drew Brown was wide right on a 46-yard field goal attempt.

Purdue, which didn’t gain a first down until its fifth series, tied the score 7-7 on Appleby’s 25-yard touchdown run on a draw play.

Nebraska, sticking with the run, responded with touchdown drives of 65 yards and 51 yards to take a 21-7 lead. Cross scored on a 2-yard run and Armstrong, with a perfect read and ball fake on an option keeper, ran 29 yards for the other touchdown.

Cross added a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, putting Nebraska up 28-7. After Appleby hit sophomore wide receiver Cameron Posey for a 23-yard score with 10:18 left, Newby finished the scoring with a 7-yard run in the final two minutes.

NOTES: Nebraska blocked two punts in the first half, marking the first time Nebraska has blocked two punts in a game since Oct. 25, 2003, against Iowa State. Nebraska scored touchdowns after both of its blocked punts. ... Purdue suffered its third straight loss, the losses coming against teams with a combined 20-4 record entering Saturday, including 10-2 in Big Ten games. ... Nebraska has eight wins on Nov. 1 for the first time since 2001.