Preview: Purdue at Northwestern

Despite suffering two blowout losses during conference play in mid-October, Northwestern has shown the kind of resilience befitting of a team on the verge of its best start in nearly 20 years. The 24th-ranked Wildcats look to move to 8-2 for the first time since 1996 on Saturday when they host Purdue in the 80th meeting between the schools.

Northwestern gave up a total of 35 points through five games before getting outscored 78-10 in back-to-back losses to Big Ten powers Michigan and Iowa, but have steadied the ship recently with a pair of two-point wins at Nebraska (30-28) on Oct. 24 and versus Penn State last weekend (23-21). The recent surge was enough for the College Football Playoff Committee to move the Wildcats from 21st in their initial poll to 18th on Tuesday. The Boilermakers were riding high after defeating the Cornhuskers on Halloween for their first Big Ten home victory since 2012, but fell flat in a 48-14 loss to Illinois last weekend. Purdue has a commanding 50-28-1 lead in this series, however, and won 10 of the last 15 meetings between the schools.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -16

ABOUT PURDUE (2-7, 1-4 Big Ten): Freshman David Blough rolled up 357 yards in the Boilermakers’ highest point total since 2012 against Nebraska (55), but the Cornhuskers mustered only 105 first-half yards – 37 fewer than Illinois had after one quarter – and 263 overall in the humbling loss to the Illini. “I thought we would execute better in all phases; we did not. We never got into any rhythm offensively, especially early,” Purdue coach Darrell Hazell said. Markell Jones continued his impressive season with 84 yards rushing against Illinois; his 634 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns rank him ninth and tied for fifth, respectively, nationally among freshmen running backs.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (7-2, 3-2): Sophomore Justin Jackson carried 28 times for a career-high 186 yards last week, allowing him to move into ninth place on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,104 yards and within 76 yards of tying Kain Colter for eighth place. Perhaps just as importantly, backup quarterback Zack Oliver filled in capably after Clayton Thorson left with an injury in the first quarter, although coach Pat Fitzgerald stated earlier this week he expects his freshman starter to return for this contest. The news doesn’t appear to be as good for left guard Geoff Mogus or linebacker Jaylen Prater, both of whom Fitzgerald labeled “out for today” when asked about their status on Monday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last time the Boilermakers played a ranked Northwestern team was 2000, when Drew Brees threw for a season-high five touchdowns in a 41-28 victory.

2. In Northwestern’s seven victories, Jackson has rushed for 862 yards. In the Wildcats’ two losses, he has totaled only 55.

3. Purdue, which has yet to attempt a field goal in Big Ten play, saw its FBS-best streak of scoring touchdowns on 12 straight red-zone trips to begin the season snapped last week.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 31, Purdue 14