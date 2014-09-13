Preview: Purdue at Notre Dame

After destroying one Big Ten team, No. 11 Notre Dame looks to do the same to another when it takes on Purdue on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Fighting Irish vaulted four spots up the rankings after pasting Michigan 31-0 last Saturday, sending a signal that Brian Kelly’s team might emerge as a playoff contender. Notre Dame has won each of the last six meetings with Purdue and 23 of the last 28.

Quarterback Everett Golson’s solid return from a one-year suspension has bolstered the Fighting Irish early on. He has thrown for 521 yards and five touchdowns with no turnovers through the first two games, picking up some early Heisman Trophy attention. The Boilermakers, who won the last meeting played in Indianapolis in 1984, are coming off an ugly 38-17 home loss to Central Michigan.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -28

ABOUT PURDUE (1-1): It is one thing for a Big Ten team to lose at home to a mid-major squad like Central Michigan, but quite another when it does so in sloppy fashion. The Boilermakers turned the ball over three times and committed seven penalties last Saturday against the Chippewas, trailing throughout. Danny Etling completed 17-of-32 passes for just 126 yards and threw two interceptions, opening the door for some potential competition for the starting job with Austin Appleby and David Blough.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-0): Golson and the up-tempo attack gets the attention, but the young Irish defense was at the forefront in the program’s last scheduled matchup with Michigan. After some minor struggles in a season-opening win over Rice, the unit was solid in pressuring Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner and making him pay when he forced the issue, resulting in four turnovers. Safeties Max Redfield and Elijah Shumate combined for 16 tackles and two interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This marks the last meeting between the longtime rivals until 2020. Notre Dame leads the series 56-27-2.

2. The Fighting Irish had nine quarterback hurries and three sacks against Michigan.

3. Notre Dame does not play a true road game until Oct. 18 at Florida State.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Purdue 10