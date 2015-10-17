FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 24, Purdue 7
October 17, 2015

Wisconsin 24, Purdue 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wisconsin 24, Purdue 7

Freshman running back Alec Ingold scored two touchdowns and Wisconsin held Purdue to 78 total yards through three quarters en route to a 24-7 victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday.

Quarterback Joel Stave was 30 of 39 for 322 yards as the Badgers (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten) defeated the Boilermakers (1-6, 0-3) for the 10th consecutive time.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale added a touchdown for Wisconsin, which entered the game fifth in the nation in fewest points allowed per game at 11.5.

Quarterback David Blough scored on a 2-yard run and completed 15 of 26 passes for 136 yards as Purdue lost its fifth straight game and 12th in a row to an FBS opponent. The Boilermakers produced 191 total yards, including 17 in the third quarter.

The Badgers led only 10-7 at halftime despite outgaining Purdue 272 to 61 and winning the time of possession battle 20:16 to 9:44. Wisconsin scored a touchdown on its first possession as Ingold, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound converted linebacker, capped a 10-play, 81-yard march with a 4-yard run.

After a short punt gave the Badgers the ball at the Boilermakers 33-yard line with 2:15 left in the third quarter, Ogunbowale scored on a 4-yard run five plays later on the final snap of the period to make it 17-7. Wisconsin put it away with Ingold’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with 7:16 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
