Rhode Island 12, Richmond 10: Dylan Smith kicked four fields goals as the host Rams squeaked out a victory over the Spiders.

Bob Bentsen went 17-of-34 for 163 yards for Rhode Island (3-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic) but also threw three interceptions. The Rams’ defense held the Spiders to 83 yards rushing and forced two turnovers.

Michael Strauss threw for 255 yards and a touchdown for Richmond (2-5, 0-3). Jacobi Green ran for 68 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass in a losing cause.

Rhode Island took an early 3-0 lead courtesy of Dylan Smith’s 24-yard field goal. Richmond answered quickly as Green hauled in a 25-yard pass from Strauss before Smith split the uprights from 47 yards out to cut the deficit to 7-6 just before halftime.

Smith kicked another field goal as Rhode Island regained the lead in the third quarter. Brandon Jordi split the uprights from 40 yards to give the Spiders a 10-9 advantage. The seesaw battle continued as Smith kicked his fourth field goal of the afternoon from 19 yards out with 9:16 remaining, which stood up to be the game winner.