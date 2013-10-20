FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhode Island 12, Richmond 10
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
October 20, 2013 / 12:02 AM / 4 years ago

Rhode Island 12, Richmond 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Took out Smith’s first name in fourth graf. Minor edits in fifth graf.)

Rhode Island 12, Richmond 10: Dylan Smith kicked four fields goals as the host Rams squeaked out a victory over the Spiders.

Bob Bentsen went 17-of-34 for 163 yards for Rhode Island (3-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic) but also threw three interceptions. The Rams’ defense held the Spiders to 83 yards rushing and forced two turnovers.

Michael Strauss threw for 255 yards and a touchdown for Richmond (2-5, 0-3). Jacobi Green ran for 68 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass in a losing cause.

Rhode Island took an early 3-0 lead courtesy of Smith’s 24-yard field goal. Richmond answered quickly as Green hauled in a 25-yard pass from Strauss before Smith split the uprights from 47 yards out to cut the deficit to 7-6 before halftime.

Smith kicked another field goal as Rhode Island regained the lead in the third quarter. Brandon Jordi split the uprights from 40 yards to give the Spiders a 10-9 advantage. The seesaw battle continued as Smith kicked his fourth field goal of the afternoon from 19 yards out with 9:16 remaining, which stood up to be the game-winner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.