Preview: Rhode Island at Syracuse

Syracuse is coming off a rough 2014 season, but the Orange certainly won’t be getting any sympathy cards from their Week 1 opponent. Rhode Island, an FCS school which visits Syracuse on Friday, won only one game a season ago, while the Orange prevailed in one of their final 10 contests en route to a 3-9 finish.

The Orange are guided by fifth-year senior Terrel Hunt, who struggled last season before missing the final seven games with a hand injury. Hunt is a scrambling quarterback who has the benefit of playing behind an offensive line that features four players with starting experience. ”You have to be a good manager first and then playmaker second,“ Syracuse coach Scott Shafer told the press last week. (Hunt) has done a good job with that.” Hunt is one of four team captains for the Orange, a group that includes talented linebacker Zaire Franklin - the team’s first sophomore captain since 1945.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: NL

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (2014: 1-11): The Rams had one All-Colonial Athletic Association preseason selection in kick returner Myles Holmes, who averaged 21.8 yards per return a season ago. Paul Mroz will be making his first career start Friday night after the junior-college transfer won the quarterback job in practice over the last month. Rhode Island returns four of its five starters on the offensive line, which could pave the way for speedy tailback Harold Cooper to author a strong performance.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2014: 3-9): Devante McFarlane and Ervin Philips are the top returning rushers for Syracuse (aside from Hunt), and both impressed in limited action in 2014. Sophomore wideout Steve Ishmael caught three touchdowns last year - as many as all of his teammates combined - and combines with Brisly Estime to give the Orange a solid set of passing targets. The two most veteran players on Syracuse’s defense are linebacker Marqez Hodge and defensive end Ron Thompson - a pair of juniors with 12 starts apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Shafer was an assistant coach at Rhode Island from 1993-95.

2. The Orange are 16-1 all-time against CAA teams.

3. Rhode Island gave Syracuse a challenge in the last meeting in 2011, falling 21-14 on a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 33, Rhode Island 17