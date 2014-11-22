FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhode Island 13, Towson 7
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Rhode Island 13, Towson 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rhode Island 13, Towson 7: Dylan Smith kicked a pair of field goals as the host Rams snapped a school-record-tying 15-game losing streak.

Smith’s fields goals from 44 and 41 yards were the first two of the season for Rhode Island (1-11, 1-7), which escaped finishing in the Colonial Athletic Association cellar thanks to James Madison’s 59-27 win over Elon (1-11, 0-8). Lyle McCombs rushed for a game-high 137 yards on 32 carries for his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Rams, who also presented first-year head coach Jim Fleming with his first victory.

Connor Frazier completed 5-of-14 passes for 60 yards and also rushed for a team-high 68 yards on 17 carries for Towson (4-8, 2-6). Darius Victor rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who lost two fumbles in the second half and had two other drives stall at the Rhode Island 9- and 26-yard lines.

Rhode Island opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when freshman T.J. Anderson, who began the season at linebacker, tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Favreau to cap a 12-play, 70-yard drive. Towson came back to tie it on Victor’s 6-yard run late in the second quarter, but Rhode Island took a 10-7 halftime lead when Smith connected on a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Towson drove to the Rhode Island 9-yard line midway through the third quarter but Victor was thrown back for a 5-yard loss on fourth-and-3. Frazier fumbled at the Rams’ 20 later in the period and Victor was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 26 early in the fourth quarter before Smith concluded the scoring with a 41-yard field goal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
