Rice 41, Army 21: Driphus Jackson threw for three touchdowns to help the visiting Owls knock off the Black Knights.

Jackson completed 15-of-21 passes for 209 yards and contributed 29 of Rice’s 182 rushing yards. Darik Dillard scored once on the ground and once through the air for the Owls (3-3), who have won three straight.

Angel Santiago ran for 106 yards and a score and threw for 37 yards and another TD for Army (2-4), which had the game’s only two turnovers in losing for the first time in three home games. Larry Dixon followed up a career-high 188-yard effort on the ground in a win over Ball State last Saturday with 86 yards and a TD.

After Dixon’s 2-yard TD run pulled Army into a 7-7 tie late in the first, the Owls erupted for 17 straight points, with Dillard running one in from 15 yards out and Jackson finding Mario Hull for a 5-yard score to make it 24-7. Santiago hit Xavier Moss for a TD with just 10 seconds left in the first half and answered Jackson’s second scoring strike with a 24-yard TD run with 8:35 left in the third to get within 31-21.

Jackson then found Dillard for a 10-yard TD to push the advantage to 38-21 with 3:47 to go in the third, and the Black Knights stalled out. Their next five possessions resulted in a punt, a lost fumble, two straight failed fourth-down attempts and a game-ending drive that fell three yards shy of the end zone.