Preview: Rice at Baylor

Baylor is one of several early contenders for a spot in the National Championship Playoff but is not happy about the way it has played so far in 2015. The Bears will try to get started fast and finish strong when they close out the non-conference portion of the schedule by hosting Rice on Saturday.

Baylor beat SMU and Lamar by a combined 122-52 in its first two games, but both were within one score late in the first half before the Bears’ defense turned it up and the offense tightened things up after the break. “I don’t have a hand on it,” Baylor coach Art Briles told reporters of the early struggles,” but I think if you look across the board from a realistic, nationwide, statewide, high school, college, professional viewpoint, I think it’s tough when everyone is always giving you their best shot.” The Bears are sure to get a best shot from the Owls, who are coming off a 38-24 win at North Texas. “We love the fact of going in there (to Baylor),” Rice coach David Bailiff told reporters. “You have to have the mentality that it is us against the world.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Baylor -34.5

ABOUT RICE (2-1): The Owls are facing their second Big 12 opponent on the road after losing at Texas 42-28 in Week 2 and feel they are better prepared this week. “We learned some lessons from the Texas game,” Bailiff told reporters. “You also learn how to work in a loud environment. Procedurally, you didn’t see a lot of problems. I think that helps us moving forward.” Rice is averaging 272.7 yards rushing and rumbled to 228 in the loss to Texas but was done in by five turnovers.

ABOUT BAYLOR (2-0): Seth Russell has thrown for 718 yards and nine touchdowns in the first two games, but the rushing attack has been just as impressive. Four rushers have totaled more than 100 yards already, led by Shock Linwood’s 205 on 26 carries. “I think we have good backs, I think we have the threat of a quarterback who can run and I think we have an offensive line that’s intact,” Briles told reporters. “I think all those things add up to give you the opportunity to run the ball effectively.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor’s 17-game home winning streak is the longest current mark in the FBS.

2. The Owls’ 20 wins since the start of 2013 is tied for second among all Texas schools (Baylor, 24).

3. The Bears have won 10 straight against in-state opponents.

PREDICTION: Baylor 58, Rice 24