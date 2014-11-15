Preview: Rice at Marshall

When visiting Rice and No. 21 Marshall meet Saturday in a rematch of last year’s Conference USA championship game, it could impact this year’s title game, too. The undefeated Thundering Herd lead the East division while the Owls - winners of six straight - are 1 1/2 games behind West leader Louisiana Tech. Marshall enters the game as the only FBS team ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense and scoring defense.

Devon Johnson powers Marshall’s strong ground game, and his 1,203 yards leads the league in rushing despite missing last week’s win. Rice has been strong against the run and has only allowed 17.2 points during its win streak. The Owls will be without all-conference nose tackle Christian Covington, who had season-ending knee surgery this week.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: Marshall -21

ABOUT RICE (6-3, 4-1 C-USA): Driphus Jackson has thrown for 1,861 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Owls, who are tied for third nationally with just seven turnovers againsst. Jowan Davis and Darik Dillard have combined for 1,323 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Jordan Taylor (28 catches for 520 yards, four TDs) needs 96 yards and two touchdowns to pass David Houser (2,263 yards, 18 touchdowns) for second place on those career lists.

ABOUT MARSHALL (9-0, 5-0): Johnson has 15 touchdowns and Remi Watson (460 yards) and Steward Butler (459 yards) combined for six scores last week in his absence. Rakeem Cato (2,316 passing yards, 22 touchdowns) leads an offense ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards (295.1) and second nationally in total offense (565.7) and scoring (47.8). Marshall - which leads the league in total defense and points allowed (16.6) - outscored its past three opponents 136-12 after facing early deficits in each game.

1. C-USA’s Marshall, Rice and Louisiana Tech are three of the 12 FBS teams with win streaks of at least five games.

2. Marshall’s helmets will feature a “75” during Saturday’s game to honor the 75 victims - which included players, coaches and boosters - of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

3. Rice has recorded 27 sacks during its win streak and is ranked fifth nationally with 3.6 sacks per game while Marshall is only allowing 1.1 sacks.

PREDICTION: Marshall 35, Rice 17