Rice 45, New Mexico State 19: Quarterback Taylor McHargue rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the visiting Owls dominated the first quarter against the winless Aggies and cruised to their fourth straight win.

McHargue rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries and completed 8-of-14 passes for 89 yards for Rice (5-2), which rushed for a season-high 409 yards and led 14-0 after scoring on its first two possessions. McHargue closed the quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Owls ahead 21-3.

Brandon Betancourt rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries for New Mexico State (0-7), which remained tied with Southern Miss for the longest losing streak in the nation at 18 games. King Davis III threw for 113 yards and Andrew McDonald was intercepted twice for the Aggies, who were held to 10 first downs.

Charles Ross rushed for a career-high 167 yards and a touchdown for the Owls, who completed a 3-0 road stretch by collecting 515 total yards and winning the time of possession by 17 minutes. McHargue scored on a 1-yard run to put Rice ahead 35-12 late in the third quarter before New Mexico State answered with McDonald’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Rice drew clear in the fourth quarter when Chris Boswell kicked a 50-yard field goal and Driphus Jackson scored on a 4-yard run with 3:46 remaining.