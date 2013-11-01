FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Texas 28, Rice 16
#Intel
November 1, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

North Texas 28, Rice 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Texas 28, Rice 16: Antoinne Jimmerson scored a pair of touchdowns and the Mean Green added defensive and special teams touchdowns while handing the visiting Owls their first Conference USA defeat.

Jimmerson broke a 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and added a 46-yard scoring reception in the third to help North Texas (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) rally from a 16-7 deficit. Zach Orr returned a fumble 55 yards for a score and Brelan Chancellor had a 65-yard punt return touchdown for the Mean Green.

Taylor McHargue was 18-of-28 for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Rice (6-3, 4-1), which outgained North Texas 355-253, but he also threw a pair of interceptions. Charles Ross rushed for 101 yards - his fifth 100-yard game of the season and the ninth of his career - but lost the fumble that Orr returned for a TD in the first quarter.

McHargue hit Turner Petersen for a 21-yard touchdown and hooked up with Jordan Taylor for a 32-yard score in the second quarter to give the Owls a 16-7 advantage. North Texas answered with two quick scores as Jimmerson broke his long touchdown run to cut into the margin and Chancellor put the Mean Green ahead for good with the team’s first punt return touchdown since 2004.

Derek Thompson, who finished 7-of-13 for 104 yards, capped the scoring with the touchdown pass to Jimmerson with 8:58 left in the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
