Rice 41, Southern Mississippi 23: Jowan Davis ran for two first-half touchdowns as the defending Conference USA champion Owls downed the host Golden Eagles to collect their first victory.

Davis piled up 131 yards on a career-high 29 carries as Rice outrushed Southern Mississippi 217-40. Driphus Jackson finished 14-of-22 for 178 yards and two passing scores while Mario Hull added four catches for 85 yards for Rice (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA), which rebounded nicely after losing at home to conference newcomer Old Dominion as time expired a week ago.

Nick Mullens went 24-of-45 for 283 yards and two TDs for the Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-1), who fell to 1-4 all-time in the series on the same day they honored former alum and new NFL Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. Michael Thomas (59 receiving yards) and James Cox (54) hauled in Mullens’ scoring passes as Southern Mississippi was unable to overcome three turnovers.

James Farrimond’s 27-yard field goal on the Owls’ opening drive accounted for the only score of the first quarter, but Corey Acosta’s career-long 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter knotted it. Davis put Rice in front on the ensuing possession with a 6-yard run and answered Mullens’ 30-yard TD strike to Thomas with another 6-yard score with 2:55 left in the first half.

George Payne closed the gap to 20-16 late in the third quarter with a 1-yard plunge, but Acosta missed the extra point and Rice strung together three consecutive touchdown drives after punting on its first three possessions of the second half. Jackson connected with Hull on a 40-yard TD strike and Connor Cella on a 5-yard toss, sandwiching a 1-yard run from Luke Turner and Cox’s 10-yard touchdown catch.