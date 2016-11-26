Preview: Rice at Stanford

Stanford’s regular-season finale Saturday against Rice might not be a marquee matchup, but it could mark the last home game for star running back Christian McCaffrey. The junior leads the nation with 205.6 all-purpose yards per game and will reportedly consider the possibility of entering the NFL draft after the season.

McCaffrey’s Heisman Trophy hopes were hurt when he was limited by an undisclosed injury for three games, but the versatile Colorado native has stormed back with 787 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns during Stanford’s current four-game winning streak. McCaffrey ranks fifth in the nation in rushing at 139.9 yards and has been a key factor in Stanford’s late-season surge, which includes last Saturday’s 45-31 win over rival California. “We’ve definitely had some ups and downs,” McCaffrey told reporters. “To see where we are now gives us a lot of hope going into each week knowing that we can play and get into a rhythm and really hurt some people in the run game.” The Cardinal should cause plenty of damage against Rice, which has one of the worst defenses in the country, allowing 7.3 yards per play.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -36

ABOUT RICE (3-8): Redshirt freshman Jackson Tyner is set to make his first career start at quarterback in place of senior Tyler Stehling, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Saturday’s 44-24 win over UTEP. Tyner threw for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Miners and will likely share time Saturday with fellow freshman J.T. Granato. Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee has 104 tackles to lead the Owls, who opened the season with six straight losses but have won their last two over Charlotte and UTEP.

ABOUT STANFORD (8-3): McCaffrey has sparked the team’s turnaround, but junior quarterback Keller Chryst has also played well with 456 yards passing and five touchdowns in the past two weeks. Chryst took over for struggling senior Ryan Burns four games ago and has established a solid connection with sophomore receiver JJ Arecega-Whiteside, who has eight catches for 213 yards and a score over the last two games. Defensive end Solomon Thomas has a team-high 50 tackles to lead a unit that allows 20.5 points per game and has been especially tough in the red zone.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since 1964, when Stanford rolled to a 34-7 victory.

2. The Cardinal have won 38 consecutive games when leading after three quarters.

3. Stanford PK Conrad Ukropina has made a school-record 102 consecutive point-after attempts.

PREDICTION: Stanford 49, Rice 10