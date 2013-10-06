Rice 30, Tulsa 27 (OT): Taylor McHargue threw for 152 yards and one touchdown as the Owls held off the Golden Hurricane.

Turner Petersen caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for Rice (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA). Jeremy Eddington and Darrion Pollard chipped in with a touchdown run each and Darik Dillard caught the 25-yard game-winner in overtime.

Senior quarterback Cody Green went 16-of-32 with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulsa (1-4, 0-1), which has lost three consecutive games. Trey Watts ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Carl Salazar booted four field goals

The Owls opened the scoring on their first drive of the game courtesy of a 4-yard run by Eddington but Tulsa responded immediately with a 33-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Rice extended its advantage when Pollard found the end zone to cap an impressive 75-yard drive and reeled off 10 straight points after a touchdown to take a 24-10 lead into halftime.

Salazar kicked another field goal to close the gap to 11 points and Watts rushed for his second touchdown of the game before a successful two-point conversion made it 24-21 late in the fourth. Salazar then split the uprights with 1:07 left to send the game to overtime.