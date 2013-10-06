Rice 30, Tulsa 27 (OT): Taylor McHargue threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns - including the game-winner in overtime - as the Owls held off the host Golden Hurricane.

Turner Petersen caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for Rice (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA). Jeremy Eddington and Darrion Pollard each chipped in with a touchdown run and Darik Dillard caught the 25-yard game-winner in overtime after Tulsa had gone ahead on Carl Salazar’s 36-yard field goal on its possession.

Senior quarterback Cody Green went 16-of-32 with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulsa (1-4, 0-1), which has lost three consecutive games. Trey Watts ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and Salazar booted four field goals

The Owls opened the scoring on their first drive of the game courtesy of a 4-yard run by Eddington but Tulsa responded immediately with Salazar’s 33-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Rice extended its advantage when Pollard found the end zone to cap an impressive 75-yard drive and reeled off 10 straight points after a Tulsa touchdown to take a 24-10 lead into halftime.

Salazar kicked another field goal to close the gap to 11 points and Watts rushed for his second touchdown of the game before a successful two-point conversion made it 24-21 late in the fourth. Salazar then split the uprights with 1:07 left to send the game to overtime.