Richmond 46, Delaware 43
November 16, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Richmond 46, Delaware 43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Realigned 4th graph)

Richmond 46, Delaware 43: Michael Strauss passed for a school-record 543 yards and tied the school standard with five touchdown passes, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Diggs with four seconds left, as the visiting Spiders won an epic Colonial Athletic Association contest.

Richmond (5-6, 3-4) blew a 19-point lead in the second half when Andrew Pierce scored on an 11-yard run with 45 seconds left to give the Blue Hens (7-4, 4-3) a 43-39 lead. Strauss moved the Spiders 75 yards on seven plays, with a 22-yard pass to Rashad Ponder (nine catches, 175 yards) preceding Diggs’ touchdown.

Strauss, who also threw five touchdown passes in last week’s 39-31 victory at Stony Brook, completed 35-of-46 passes to lead Richmond to its third straight victory. Stephen Barnette became the fourth receiver in school history to reach 1,000 yards in a season (1,099) after recording 127 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Delaware’s Trent Hurley was 18-of-35 for 286 yards and four touchdowns, with three coming after intermission and helping erase a 36-17 deficit. Michael Johnson made four catches for 132 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown which closed the gap to 36-31 with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

After Richmond made it 39-31 on Brandon Jordi’s 34-yard field goal with 13:03 to go, Hurley capped a 69-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Pierce before the two-point conversion pass failed. Strauss broke the previous record of 447 yards set by Buster O‘Brien in a 49-42 victory over Ohio in the 1968 Tangerine Bowl.

