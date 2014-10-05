Richmond 46, Liberty 39 (2 OT): Seth Fisher scored four touchdowns – including two on the ground after regulation – as the visiting Spiders survived a second-half comeback to hold off the Flames.

After John Lunsford sent the game into overtime with a career-long 60-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, Josh Woodrum hooked up with Darrin Peterson on a 15-yard pass for the duo’s third touchdown connection of the game in the first extra period. Fisher answered with a 16-yard TD run and put Richmond back in front with a 1-yard run in the second overtime before Omar Howard intercepted Woodrum on the ensuing possession to end it.

Fisher ran for 132 yards on 23 carries and added a pair of first-quarter receiving scores while Michael Strauss went 34-of-47 for 323 yards for Richmond (3-2). Peterson finished with 11 catches for 136 yards and Woodrum threw for 193 yards while adding 98 yards and two more scores on the ground for Liberty (3-3).

Fisher capped off a 15-play opening drive with a 2-yard catch from Michael Rocco and finished off a 10-play march on the next possession with an 8-yard reception from Strauss to give Richmond a 15-point lead after one quarter. Woodrum got Liberty on the board early in the second quarter on a short bootleg run, but Strauss countered with a 1-yard TD of his own to restore the Spiders’ 15-point margin at the break.

Woodrum threw for a score and ran for another to tie it late in the third quarter and knotted it again with 2:02 left in regulation when he answered a Richmond touchdown drive with his second scoring toss to Peterson. The Spiders appeared to put it away with a short field goal with eight seconds left, but the Flames called timeout after getting a 22-yard catch by Gabe Henderson and Lunsford hammered his third field goal of the game to send it into overtime.